Marion man wanted for questioning in woman's death arrested in N.C.

A Marion man wanted for questioning in the death of a woman found in a burned Marion home is in police custody.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said 37-year-old Jason Emory Whittaker was arrested in Surry County, N.C. Friday night on unrelated charges.

Additional information on the arrest will be released as it becomes available, he said.

Clair said incorrect information earlier Saturday led to some initial confusion about the N.C. subject's identity.

Whittaker is a person of interest wanted for questioning in the death of the woman whose body was found inside a home that caught fire early Thursday morning. Police are now investigating her death as a homicide.

Virginia State Police and US Federal Marshals are working together on this continuing investigation.