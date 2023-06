Jake Watters pitched five strong innings on June 2 for the High-A Lansing Lugnuts in notching the first victory of his pro baseball career.

The former Bland County High School ace allowed two runs on three hits, walked four and struck out nine to play the starring role in a 3-2 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

An Oakland Athletics prospect, Watters is 1-5 with a 6.69 ERA in 10 starts this season.