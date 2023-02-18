For decades, 4-H camps and other summer camps have played a vital role in young people’s lives. Summer camps help generate personal growth, independence/responsibility, positive memories, and socialization with youth who have diverse backgrounds. As time marches forward, summer camps tend to have more and more competition with sports, technology, traveling experiences, fear of a poor experience, and the list could go on and on. If you have made it this far into the reading, it’s time to now convince you to register your son, daughter, niece, nephew, or grandchild for 4-H Camp.

So, what sets 4-H camp apart from so many other summer camps? Or another question might be: What do I need to look for when selecting a summer camp for my kid?

First and foremost, the Southwest Virginia Educational 4-H Center is ACA (American Camp Association) accredited. The ACA is the only national accrediting body for camps of all types. ACA’s accreditation standards focus on health, safety, and risk management and use benchmarks by government entities. Secondly, training standards are so important. Virginia Cooperative Extension holds high training standards, not only for their employees, but for all volunteers (adult and teen). They conduct extensive background checks and ensure their volunteers have received the necessary training on risk management, emergency procedures, situation analysis, and general camp/center information.

Thirdly, the 4-H camping world has been around since 1915.

So, why not camp with an organization that has taken the time to mold, analyze, and create a camp experience that produces positive youth development? Extension/4-H has been hard at work for more than 100 years trying to ensure youth have opportunities to grow!

Lastly, 4-H and camp are intended to be fun, of course; however, Extension/4-H has done an outstanding job of twisting education and life skills into overnight camping and making it fun!

This column is not intended to degrade other camps or activities. We all know of many camps that offer great experiences and produce outstanding results. Sports and technology have their pros and cons as well. However, if you are looking to give your son, daughter, niece, nephew, or grandchild an experience that will surely empower them with responsibility, an inclusive atmosphere to discover new friends, learn life skills, make memories to last a lifetime, and much more, then, 4-H camp is probably what you are looking for.

Registration for Smyth County 4-H is now open.

Camp this year is June 19-23 and we only have 200 spots available. The Smyth County Extension Office will host 4-H camp registration on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Chilhowie Elementary school cafeteria. If you cannot make this date, give us a call at 276-706-5175.