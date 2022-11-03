Voters in Smyth's three towns to select council members, mayor

Residents of Chilhowie, Marion, and Saltville will determine their representatives on their respective town councils in the Nov. 8 election.

In Chilhowie, Mayor Gary Heninger is running unopposed for re-election.

For the Chilhowie council, the seats currently held by council members Brent Foster, Donna Blevins and Lewis Shortt are up for election. Blevins is not seeking re-election. However, Shannon C. Donnelly and Robert L. Jeter are running for a council seat.

In Marion, only incumbents are seeking to keep their seats on the town council. They are Jim Barker, Avery Cornett, Susie Jennings and Tricia Spencer.

In Saltville, Mayor Todd Young also hopes to retain his post. He’s being opposed by Stephen Hennegar.

Voters will also fill the three council seats currently held by Eugene Call, Bryan Morris and Jeff Comer. Morris is not seeking re-election.

In addition to the incumbents, those vying for the open seats include Thomas W. Holley, Cary D. Sauls, and Brandy Nichole Thompson.

Council members serve for four years, while mayors are re-elected every two years.

Legislation enacted by the General Assembly last year shifted town elections from the traditional May time until the November general election.

All county voters will cast ballots for the 9th District Congressional seat. Rep. Morgan Griffith, the Republican incumbent, is being opposed by Taysha Lee DeVaughan, a Democrat.

Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Early voting is also under way throughout Virginia. When voting in-person, individuals will be asked to provide an acceptable form of identification at the polls. Examples of such identification include a driver’s license, U.S. Passport, a U.S. Military ID, or a valid employee ID that includes a photo.