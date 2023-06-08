Wytheville Community College recently presented emeriti awards to honor former faculty and staff members.

Dr. Bobby K. Horton was named Administrative Professional Faculty Emeritus. Horton served as a member of the WCC faculty from September 1984 until his retirement in January 2006.

As a professor and assistant dean of Student Services, he devoted his professional life to the benefit and betterment of the student body, acting as an advocate in matters pertaining to student life. He fostered a sense of community in Student Services that was recognized and adopted by others in the college.

Horton initiated and led the development of the college’s Career Services Office into an effective program that assists students in career planning and placement. He worked diligently with industries and employment commissions to provide educational and retraining opportunities for dislocated workers. He worked to support and expand the college’s relationships with the local secondary school systems.

The meritorious nature of Horton’s contributions throughout his entire career led the college to honor him with the Distinguished Service Award in 2006.