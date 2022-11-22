OUR VIEW: Energy options

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is moving forward on plans to establish a small modular nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia within the next decade.

The program is part of the governor’s first budget plan, which will be sent to the General Assembly next month.

We opined about the issue back in October, agreeing that there is a lot to be excited about in the governor’s “moonshot” announcement, aimed at making Southwest Virginia a key part of the nation’s epicenter of energy innovation.

Small modular reactors, like the kinds aboard submarines, are basically scaled down cousins to traditional nuclear reactors. In that October piece, we also pointed out some challenges that lie ahead, not the least of which is the need to get out ahead of all the safety issues, ranging from the need for workers to be trained to the necessity that areas be hardened to shield from accidents and attacks.

However, we didn’t delve too far into the questions of waste.

Delegate Israel O’Quinn suggested in a recent news story that a lawmaker from Southwest Virginia would likely carry legislation in the upcoming short session helping to pave the way for the governor’s “moonshot” plan.

We would hope that those same legislators would include some sort of provisions for dealing with the spent nuclear fuel, ideally one that doesn’t rely on storing it haphazardly in the mountains of Southwest Virginia. For that matter, we’d argue that the plan shouldn’t have it stored even non-haphazardly in the mountains of Southwest Virginia. If we are going to be responsible for testing the waters on small modular nuclear reactors, perhaps our friends in northern Virginia could be responsible for storing the left-overs.

Our fear – and history tells us it is a well-founded one – is that the people and land of Southwest Virginia will be used to create energy and better lives for the rest of the nation but will then be left to clean up the mess once it’s no longer urgently useful. Nuclear sites far removed from the populated areas of the state will allow energy consumers in those spaces to continue to enjoy their lives with no carbon footprint guilt attached. As an added bonus, the nuclear reactors, small as they may be, will give those folks in the more populated parts of the country a reason to not vacation and spend money here. If we’re not careful, the energy epicenter will become another pillaging of the people and natural resources by monied interests elsewhere – in the same vein as the timber and coal rushes of earlier centuries. It will be good for certain individuals but bad for the region, especially a region whose incredible biodiversity has been identified as the most in need of protecting in America.

Beyond the nagging environmental fears, we need our representatives to stand firm and demand that if we are going to be the epicenter of a new frontier in energy, we must, as a region, share in the bounty. That means a Richmond that is bent on creating opportunities that go past its own interests. We need the state to aid in bringing in good-paying jobs, updated schools and an increased quality of life that will help reverse the brain drain that sees our best and brightest go off to school and never return except for on holidays and homecomings.

In short, we need assurances that state leaders see us and not just a remote place to once again pillage for the energy needs of the country. And then we need to see those assurances translated to actions.