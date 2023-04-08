WBCM Radio Bristol merge the funky, neo-soul of Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with Time Sawyer’s rootsy, folk-rock for a kinetic edition of Farm and Fun Time. The live variety show will broadcast and tape live for television at 7 p.m. on April 12 in the performance theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

“While we continue to honor the history of Farm and Fun Time, we want the show to reflect the diverse evolution of roots music and just how far it has come,” said show host and Radio Bristol Program Director Kris Truelsen. “There really is no limit to the great music that’s out there — we’re here for it all!”

After cultivating her dynamic voice and performance skills in backup roles and stage plays, Joslyn Hampton teamed with her stepfather, Marty Charters (a touring guitarist and songwriter who has shared the stage with legends such as Junior Wells, Buddy Guy, and Van Morrison), to compose a captivating set of tunes and assemble an ace band.

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression (Robert Frahm — guitar, Smith Donaldson — bass, Rashawn Fleming — drums, Trevin Little — saxophone, and Isaac Stephens — trumpet) combine to deliver a mix of funk and soul on their self-titled debut album, released in 2019. A headlining favorite at regional clubs and music festivals, including Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in 2022, the band is poised to engage fans across the country with widespread touring in 2023.

Time Sawyer’s name reflects the pull between the past and the future. The character Tom Sawyer evokes the rural background and love of home the band shares. Time is a muse for songwriting; it’s the thread that runs through life, bringing new experiences and giving a sense of urgency, while still connecting us with our past. The band has performed on stages of the Southeast’s most iconic festivals, including Merlefest, Floydfest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, and more. Time Sawyer has also shared bills with Hiss Golden Messenger, Steep Canyon Rangers and The Wood Brothers.

Farm and Fun Time host band Bill and the Belles is based in Johnson City, Tenn. The band tours internationally and is known for combining a string-band format with their signature harmonies, candid songwriting, and pop sensibilities. Rolling Stone referred to the band as “...committed to helping early country music remain appreciated — not just replicated.”

Farm and Fun Time is recorded before a live audience and syndicated for television on Blue Ridge PBS, East Tennessee PBS, and PBS North Carolina. Tickets to the show range from $43.02 to $85.13 and may be purchased by visiting ParamountBristol.org or by visiting the Paramount box office.

Farm and Fun Time may also be accessed in its entirety live through WBCM Radio Bristol’s Facebook page, on the air at 100.1 FM in the Bristol area, online at ListenRadioBristol.org or via the station’s free mobile app.