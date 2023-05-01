The guys on the Weather Channel go nuts over this but I’ve never experienced it. We left our Hotel in Vik well before sunrise, which isn’t until 10 a.m. this time of year. It’s the last day of our Iceland trip and we’re heading back to Reykjavik. The wind is howling (as usual) and the road ahead is nearly obscured by a snow squall. Suddenly the darkness is illuminated by a flash of light followed a few seconds later by a boom. Yep, snow thunder. Who’d have thought?

Another flash and boom follow a few minutes later and then the storm passes. The ride to the capital takes the entire morning. We drop off our luggage at the bus depot and head off in a different direction, travelling across another expansive lava field. The only attraction today is the Blue Lagoon. Most of the things we’ve seen are natural phenomena. The Blue Lagoon is a man-made accident. Nearly all of Iceland is run by geothermal power. The run-off from the generation process has to go somewhere and, in this case, the plan was to sluice it out onto a lava field and let it run into the sea. Instead a warm water lake formed. Icelanders are nothing if not resourceful. The pond is now surrounded by a five-star resort catering to Iceland’s thriving tourist industry. The locals avoid the place, considering it over-priced. Most belong to private baths/clubs. Trips to the baths are a social routine in Iceland.

The parking lot is full of tour busses and we’re shepherded into the lobby by our guide. We’re given careful instructions to take a full shower with soap and water before we enter the lagoon. Icelanders consider it crude to do otherwise since they use little chlorine in their baths.

“Be sure to do your bits and pieces.”

“What? Oh….Um… OK.”

The lagoon is a large open-air pond, over an acre in size, surrounded by heaped up mounds of lava. The water is indeed blue due to its high mineral content. I meet Joneen at the entrance. We wade into the water and through the glass doors into the lagoon.

The pond is around four feet deep and the water is comfortably warm although it’s a bit surreal to be swimming outdoors when its 26 degrees and the wind blowing at 20 MPH. Let’s just say it’s not a good idea to stand up. Lifeguards patrol the perimeter in full winter gear. I’m not sure how they plan to save someone if assistance is needed.

Wanting to get the full experience, we head to the spa side of the lagoon for a facial. The mineral precipitant from the bottom of the lagoon is said to be excellent for the skin. It has the consistency of Icelandic yogurt (sklar). The attendant scoops a generous tablespoonful into our hands and we’re directed to smear it on our faces and leave it for about 20 minutes.

“Ow! That stings!”

“It sure does.” What we aren’t prepared for is that the goo is at ambient temperature and the wind dries it quickly, making it even colder. Our faces feel like they’re freezing off. I’m sure my pores have never contracted so quickly. At this point there’s only one solution.

The spa is on the downwind side of the lagoon getting its full force. The bar, on the other hand, is tucked into a sheltered alcove on the upwind side and is pretty much free of wind. We make our way there as quickly as possible and stand in line for our complimentary wine cooler (plastic cup). The beverage goes down easily. “You want another? We have an hour before we have to be back on the bus.”

“For sure, maybe two…” It dawns on me that this is a neat place, maybe the highlight of the trip. The wine and warmth start to work their magic and the fatigue and anxiety of the last few days start to wash away. I could get used to this.

Alas all good thigs come to an end. Tomorrow we’ll return Joneen’s rented winter gear and catch the shuttle to the airport. The flight back to the U.S. is uneventful except that the fish dinner gives Joneen food poisoning and she spends the connecting flight to Charlotte wrapped around the airplane toilet.

Northern Lights. It seemed like a good idea at the time but I’m thinking we’re done with vacations for a spell.

Dale and Joneen Sargent are stewards of a tract of mountain land, Demeter, in Bland County. Dale can be reached at dsargent522@gmail.com.