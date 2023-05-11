Happy birthday to Libby Hedrick on May 14.

The Rev. Doug Silvers’ message on Sunday morning was “How to Receive the Spirit of God” based on John 14:15-21. Bonnie Lucas was our pianist again on Sunday morning. Several enjoyed the first Sunday lunch following the service.

Church council met on Monday night.

There will be a church basement cleaning on Saturday, May 13, beginning at 10 a.m. we are going to have a yard sale in July.

There was a spring band concert at George Wythe High School on Thursday, May 4. This featured the George Wythe High School and Scott Memorial Middle School bands. Jayden is a member of the sixth-grade band. Rose, Justin, P.J., Eli and I were among those attending the concert. Charlie Aikens from our church also is a member of the GWHS band.

Rose, Justin, P.J. and I enjoyed some time together on Friday.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms on Sunday, May 14. May God bless all mothers and give them strength and faith.

Riddle

Q: What’s good on bread but bad on the road?

A: Jam.

Quote: “People who smile when something goes wrong have probably just thought of someone they can blame it on.”

Bible verse: “I will comfort you there in Jerusalem as a mother comforts her child.” Isaiah 66:13.