Happy birthday to Libby Hedrick on May 14.
The Rev. Doug Silvers’ message on Sunday morning was “How to Receive the Spirit of God” based on John 14:15-21. Bonnie Lucas was our pianist again on Sunday morning. Several enjoyed the first Sunday lunch following the service.
Church council met on Monday night.
There will be a church basement cleaning on Saturday, May 13, beginning at 10 a.m. we are going to have a yard sale in July.
There was a spring band concert at George Wythe High School on Thursday, May 4. This featured the George Wythe High School and Scott Memorial Middle School bands. Jayden is a member of the sixth-grade band. Rose, Justin, P.J., Eli and I were among those attending the concert. Charlie Aikens from our church also is a member of the GWHS band.
Rose, Justin, P.J. and I enjoyed some time together on Friday.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms on Sunday, May 14. May God bless all mothers and give them strength and faith.
Riddle
Q: What’s good on bread but bad on the road?
A: Jam.
Quote: “People who smile when something goes wrong have probably just thought of someone they can blame it on.”
Bible verse: “I will comfort you there in Jerusalem as a mother comforts her child.” Isaiah 66:13.