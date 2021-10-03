2 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $95,000

This property is tucked away in a peaceful valley in Elk Creek, VA with an awesome view of the mountains of Jefferson National Forest. Two mobile homes, both in great condition. The seller occupies one home, a 1991 Oakwood. The seller rents the other home, a 1990 Clayton . Both homes have two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living. Both properties have been well maintained. Nice storage building/workshop on the property. Perfect location for mountain living. If you're into front porch sitting, both homes have spacious front porches. Plenty of room to relax and enjoy the open pasture and mountain views in front of both homes. Bring your horses!! There's over two acres of fenced land suitable for pasture.