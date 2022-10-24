 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Super Bowl champs crowned

  • 0

The Wytheville Maroons captured the 2022 Wythe County Parks and Recreation Super Bowl trophy in the JV division. 

In the varsity group, Wytheville Silver came away with the championship.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular