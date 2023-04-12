Both the boys and girls George Wythe Maroons tennis teams have begun the spring season with winning streaks. The girls, coached by Mary Alice Watson and led by state champion Maggie Minton, are undefeated. The team is powered by experienced play from Minton, Camryn Hardin, Kara Temple, Cassady Mann, and Sarah Moses, all seniors. Veteran Junior Payton Rigney also adds to the team’s strength. The girls have dominated all of their contests so far, defeating teams from Graham, Giles, Rural Retreat, Narrows and Fort Chiswell, all by a margin of 9-0 or 8-1.

The boys, coached by Robert Shelton, are a younger team but have also earned success. After starting the season with a 3-6 loss to Fort Chiswell, the boys beat Narrows 7-2, Giles 5-4, and Graham 9-0. Parker Bralley, the lone senior, is playing for the first time this year. He’s joined by veteran players Eli Tomiak (10), Caden Farthing (11), Sam Wilner (11), Hayden DeReuss (11), Earl Mullins (11), and Ethan Lucas (10).

Recent scores: George Wythe Girls away at Graham: Singles: Minton 8-0 v Jordyn Lambert; Hardin 9-7 v Rileigh Gibson, Temple 8-0 v Kaleign Carr 8-0, Rigney 8-0 v Madee Young, Emerson Hardin 8-0 v Kaylee Menfee, and Sarah Moses 8-0 v Francesca Edwards. (Pro Set scoring.) Doubles: Minton and Hardin won 8-0; Temple and Mann won 8-2; Rigney and Moses won 8-1.

George Wythe girls away at Giles: Singles: Minton 8-0 v Rylie Johnson; Hardin 8-2 v Jess Johnson; Temple 8-1 v Sunnie Davis; Mann 8-2 v Andrea Stowers; Rigney 8-1 v Hannah Lester; Moses 8-0 v Maria Serna. Doubles: Minton and Hardin won 8-2, Temple and Mann won 8-2, and Rigney and Moses won 8-2.

George Wythe boys home versus Graham: Singles Tomiak 8-2 v Toby Asbury; Farthing 8-1 v Jimmy Dean; Wilner 8-2 v Grant Ward; Bralley 8-1 v Ethan Borosky; DeReuss 8-1 v Ryan Boyles; Ethan Lucas 8-3 v Cameron Hampton. Doubles: Tomiak and Farthing won 8-3; Wilner and Bralley won 8-3; DeReuss and Lucas won 8-2.

George Wythe boys home versus Giles: Singles: Tomiak 8-5 v Russell Pauley; Farthing 8-3 v Isaac Little; Wilner 8-3 v Samuel Vaden; Bralley 6-8 v Austin Atwood; Earl Mullins 8-5 v Nolan Eppling; Hayden DeReuss 3-8 v Parker Newbill. Doubles: Tomiak and Farthing won 8-6; Wilner and Bralley lost 2-8; Mullins and DeReuss lost 5-8.