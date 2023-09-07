Get in Your Element this September—sign up for a library card! From borrowing books, ebooks, audiobooks, STEM kits, mobile hotspots, early literacy kits to getting homework help, learning new skills, or attending story time, a library card helps you do more of what you enjoy. Get a library card and dive into a new hobby. Use your library card to spark your creativity. A library card is your most important school supply—it's elemental, really—and everyone should have one!

Visit your WGRL home library in Wytheville, Independence, Rural Retreat, Fries or Whitetop and see what's new and take part in the celebration. Libraries across the country are participating in this campaign. Do you have friends who don't have a library card? Invite them to sign up during September.

All new library cards will have the option of placing a special sticker on their card in recognition of Library Card sign-up Month and Wythe-Grayson Regional Library’s 75th anniversary.

Throughout the school year, Wythe-Grayson Regional library staff will assist parents and caregivers with saving hundreds of dollars on educational resources and services for students. From STEM Kits, fun Educational Backpacks, Early Learning computers and Launchpad tablets loaded with fun activities to free programs and online resources for research projects, a library card is one of the most cost -effective back-to-school supplies available. “I remember going to the library to check out my favorite books.” Mary Thomas, Executive Library Director remembers, “and to do research for school projects. The library provided resources my family could not afford. Libraries now offer so much more. Over the years libraries have branched out from books and audiobooks to electronic material and streaming movies to puzzles, games, and a large selection of kits for children and families. A library card is a great investment for the whole family.”

Are you curious as to how much money you can save with a library card: Try out the Library Value Calculator. In a month if you check out 2 adult books, 10 children’s books, read 1 magazine, and borrowed 5 DVDs you could see a savings of $229 according to the I Love Libraries.org calculator (https://ilovelibraries.org/what-libraries-do/calculator/).

Library Card Sign-up Month history. This is a national campaign to emphasize the importance of library cards to a child’s education and to combat illiteracy. The campaign first started in 1987 as a response to then Secretary of Education, William Bennett, who stated: “Let’s have a campaign … Every child should obtain a library card and use it.” The following year September was declared Library Card Sign-Up Month. Since then, thousands of public libraries and schools have participated every fall, stressing the importance of obtaining a library card as a child’s most important school supply.