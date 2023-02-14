Sam Rhea led the way with 16 points and Northwood dominated the second half in earning a 60-44 win over Rural Retreat in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Harley Turley added 10 points for the Panthers and 10 different players scored in the triumph.

Northwood clung to a 23-22 halftime lead, but opened the third quarter on a 19-7 scoring surge to seize control.

Garrett Worley (12 points) and Gatlin Hight (11 points) were tops for Rural Retreat.

PH gets by Cavs

Hamilton Addair scored 16 points and third-seeded Patrick Henry held off No. 6 Holston for a 48-43 win in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Kade Gobble and Jake Hall added 12 points apiece for PH, which trailed 20-18 at halftime.

“Not our best offensive performance tonight, but we stepped up and got defensive stops when we needed them,” said PH coach Fred Selfe. “We were able to survive and advance, only thin that matters during tourney play.”

Holston senior Connor Finley scored 23 points in his final high school game. Cole Caywood added 12 points in the loss.

“Hats off to Holston for coming in with a good gameplan and Connor Finley playing his tail off,” Selfe said.

Rebels rout Panthers

Senior Avery Maiden scored 11 points and Patrick Henry kept its season alive with a 41-18 first-round Hogoheegee District tournament triumph.

The Rebels raced out to a 14-1 lead after one quarter en route to the win. Nine different players scored for head coach Kasey Uecker’s club.

Joy Zhang led Northwood with eight points. The Panthers finished the season winless.