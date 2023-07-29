The Emory & Henry School of Nursing is offering a new four- or six-session Health Assessment course for registered nurses (RNs) or RN nursing students beginning on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon for $75 in support of regional healthcare.

The course provides students with a focus on evaluation of health statuses of individuals along the health continuum for the purpose of guiding how to approach and treat individuals. Students will learn skills necessary to perform a comprehensive health assessment, including history taking, inspection, palpation, percussion and auscultation. Students will have the opportunity to practice health assessment skills in laboratory and simulation settings.

The Health Assessment course will be taught by Shauna Large of the Emory & Henry School of Nursing. Large has practiced as a nurse practitioner since 2003 and is certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner. Large has extensive experience caring for patients with chronic illnesses. In addition to clinical practice, Large has worked with pharmaceutical companies to provide medication education for medical professionals.

The course begins on Friday, Aug. 11, and has five additional sessions on Saturday, Aug. 12, Friday, Aug. 25, Saturday, Aug. 26, Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23. Students can enroll in either four- or six-session courses. The four-session course is designed for continuing education. The six-session course is designed to offer RN nursing students a way to jumpstart their nursing degree by earning three course credits.

To learn more about the program and enroll, contact Emory & Henry School of Nursing Director of Admissions Natalie Blankenship at nlblankenship@ehc.edu or visit www.ehc.edu/nursingcourse.