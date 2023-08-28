Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.
Date: August 26, 2023
Total Number of Head: 612
Total Sales: $715,326.53
STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 432
STEERS :
200-400 lbs 257.00
401-600 lbs 160.00 to 259.00 AVG: 242.00
601-800 lbs 147.00 to 250.00 AVG: 236.00
801-1199 lbs 110.00 to 214.00 AVG: 164.00
BULLS:
200-400 lbs 141.00 to 241.00 AVG: 239.00 401-600 lbs 70.00 to 237.00 AVG: 227.00
601-800 lbs 120.00 to 220.00 AVG: 189.00
801-999 lbs 155.00 to 160.00 AVG: 158.00
1000-1399 lbs 85.00 to 129.00 AVG: 106.00
HEIFERS:
200- 400 lbs 10.00 to 218.00 AVG: 184.00
401-600 lbs 71.00 to 224.00 AVG: 200.00
601-800 lbs 110.00 to 216.00 AVG: 181.00
801-999 lbs 136.00 to 203.50 AVG: 186.00
SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 92
COWS: 52.00 to 110.00 AVG: 89.00
BULLS: 100.00 to 128.00 AVG: 118.00
GOATS: Number of Head: 17 Sold by Head 25.00 to 145.00
SHEEP: Number of Head: 24 Sold by Pound 90.00 to 162.00
COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 2 1250.00 to 1400.00 AVG: 1325.00
BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 34 650.00 to 1625.00 AVG: 1185.00
BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 2 1400.00 to 1925.00 AVG: 1650.00
HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 7 23.00 to 71.00 AVG: 58.00
Wythe County VA Livestock Auction
Weekly Auction for Thu Aug 24, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 206 head Feeder Steers 65 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 300- 400 248.00 400- 500 246.00 500- 600 226.00 600- 700 206.00 700- 800 199.00 900-1000 185.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 300- 400 242.00 400- 500 236.00 500- 600 226.00 600- 700 192.00-202.00 Feeder Heifers 91 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 182.00-192.00 300- 400 206.00 400- 500 209.00-226.00 500- 600 190.00-196.00 600- 700 198.00-215.00 700- 800 170.00 800- 900 174.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 200- 300 162.00-177.00 300- 400 200.00-206.00 600- 700 178.00 700- 800 170.00 Feeder Bulls 50 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 200- 300 222.00-232.00 300- 400 252.00 400- 500 202.00 500- 600 204.00 600- 700 198.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 200- 300 210.00-215.00 300- 400 202.00 400- 500 218.00 500- 600 204.00 600- 700 190.00 700- 800 160.00 Slaughter Cattle 121 head Slaughter Cows 109 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 96.00-111.00 1200-1600 101.00-117.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 121.00-135.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 95.00-108.00 1200-2000 99.00-107.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 112.00-114.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 750- 850 60.00-71.00 850-1200 55.00-89.00 Slaughter Bulls 12 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 98.00 1500-2500 120.00-129.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1500-2500 132.00-135.00 Cows Returned To Farm 10 head Medium and Large 1-2, 8 Months Bred, 2 years to Aged 1025-1500 1135.00-1550.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 6 pair Medium and Large 1, 3 years old to Aged with calves 75-250 lbs 875-1300 1000.00-1900.00 per pair Calves Returned To Farm 11 head Beef Bulls Calves 75-125 200.00-260.00 per head Beef Heifer Calves 60-125 140.00-230.00 per head Hogs 16 head Slaughter Hogs 16 head Barrows and Gilts US 1-3 270- 300 60.00 Sows US 1-2 300- 400 79.00 Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov