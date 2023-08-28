Weekly Auction for Thu Aug 24, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 206 head Feeder Steers 65 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 300- 400 248.00 400- 500 246.00 500- 600 226.00 600- 700 206.00 700- 800 199.00 900-1000 185.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 300- 400 242.00 400- 500 236.00 500- 600 226.00 600- 700 192.00-202.00 Feeder Heifers 91 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 182.00-192.00 300- 400 206.00 400- 500 209.00-226.00 500- 600 190.00-196.00 600- 700 198.00-215.00 700- 800 170.00 800- 900 174.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 200- 300 162.00-177.00 300- 400 200.00-206.00 600- 700 178.00 700- 800 170.00 Feeder Bulls 50 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 200- 300 222.00-232.00 300- 400 252.00 400- 500 202.00 500- 600 204.00 600- 700 198.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 200- 300 210.00-215.00 300- 400 202.00 400- 500 218.00 500- 600 204.00 600- 700 190.00 700- 800 160.00 Slaughter Cattle 121 head Slaughter Cows 109 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 96.00-111.00 1200-1600 101.00-117.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 121.00-135.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 95.00-108.00 1200-2000 99.00-107.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 112.00-114.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 750- 850 60.00-71.00 850-1200 55.00-89.00 Slaughter Bulls 12 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 98.00 1500-2500 120.00-129.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1500-2500 132.00-135.00 Cows Returned To Farm 10 head Medium and Large 1-2, 8 Months Bred, 2 years to Aged 1025-1500 1135.00-1550.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 6 pair Medium and Large 1, 3 years old to Aged with calves 75-250 lbs 875-1300 1000.00-1900.00 per pair Calves Returned To Farm 11 head Beef Bulls Calves 75-125 200.00-260.00 per head Beef Heifer Calves 60-125 140.00-230.00 per head Hogs 16 head Slaughter Hogs 16 head Barrows and Gilts US 1-3 270- 300 60.00 Sows US 1-2 300- 400 79.00 Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov