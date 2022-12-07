Santa makes return visit to Chilhowie

Rain showers didn’t stop Santa for making his second visit to Chilhowie in a week’s time. Saturday morning, he took part in the annual Christmas parade and visited with youngsters, making the rather gray day much brighter. He also visited the community earlier in the week for its first Christmas tree lighting celebration.
