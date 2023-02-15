In partnership with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Preservation Virginia is hosting the second year of the Preservation Academy, a series of live, interactive webinars by preservation professionals on important historic preservation topics.

Topics for 2023 include Virginia’s Historical Marker Program and how to start a local marker program in a community; the critical need for more preservation tradespeople; how to get involved in preservation and tools to help save historic sites in your community; dispelling common preservation myths; and navigating the historic rehabilitation tax credit program for homeowners. The webinars take place Wednesdays beginning at 12 p.m. Participants who complete all of the workshops receive a Virginia Historic Preservation Academy Certificate of Completion.

“Each year, we receive hundreds of inquiries from the public asking for help and advice on historic preservation issues,” said Elizabeth S. Kostelny, CEO of Preservation Virginia. “The Preservation Academy will help answer many of those questions, demonstrate best practices and connect participants to experts in the field.”

“The Department is pleased to once again partner with Preservation Virginia to produce virtual training that addresses topics of relevance and importance,” said Julie Langan, director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. “We remain committed to providing educational opportunities to the wide range of stakeholders involved in the important work of preserving Virginia’s historic resources.”

Cost for each webinar is $15 for Preservation Virginia members and $25 per webinar for the general public. Group rates are also available for multiple ticket buyers. To find out more and register, visit www.preservationvirginia.org.