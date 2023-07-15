The summer of 2023 has been one for the books! Smyth County 4-H has had its feet moving since the early signs of summer (especially in June) with 4-H events and programs all around the county and state. However, we aren’t quite through with our summer programs and events. We have several day camps left, the Rich Valley Fair to assist with, ongoing summer projects, and school programming that is creeping up on us fast.

Although we hate to see summer slipping through the exit door, Smyth County 4-H wants to bring several summer events and Smyth County 4-H members to the spotlight!

4-H Camp

As most know, 4-H Camp is a staple program of Virginia Cooperative Extension/4-H. Our Smyth County Camp week was June 19-23, and although the weather was not the best summer vibe, we battled through the week and still had an outstanding time.

During the week, youth participated in their four daily classes that ranged from cooking, rifle, gardening, animal care, and others. Along with classes, there was a Carnival Night, Clover Point competition, swimming, and dances. However, as an agent or a program planner, the most notable thing about 4-H Camp is the growth that you see happening throughout the week. This goes for campers and teen leaders. From day 1, you start to notice micro adjustments happening with the responsibility realm, time management, and citizenship.

It truly is amazing watching these Smyth County kids grow. Last but not least, we want to thank our adults, teen leaders, and camp scholarship sponsors. Without these three key components, camp is unable to function, and we sure are blessed to have their support and love!

P.S. Shout to Bryton A., aka FUSE (Smyth County 4-H Teen member), who is serving as a SWVA Educational 4-H Center staff. He is teaching the Animal Care class this summer.

Bryton is educating youth from all over Southwest Virginia on chicken, rabbits, lambs, and cattle.

Virginia 4-H State Livestock Judging CompetitionDuring 4-H Camp Week, several of our members from our Livestock Club made the trek up to Virginia Tech to represent Smyth County at the Virginia 4-H State Livestock Judging Competition. This competition is one of the most vigorous events these 4-H members compete in.

At the end of the day, with emotion running high, waiting on score results, our very own Levi O. took the stage!

Levi was competing individually in the Junior division and placed second overall while going up against more than 60 4-H youth! He also placed first in Beef, fourth in Swine, and ninth in Reasons! Levi O. is an outstanding club member and sure does represent Smyth County well! Congratulations to not only Levi but all other club members that represented Smyth County. Thank you once again to those Club volunteers that made this opportunity possible for these youth!

Virginia 4-H State CongressSmyth County 4-H took eight young lady delegates to represent Smyth County at the 101st annual State 4-H Congress. During this week at Virginia Tech, these ladies participated in educational workshops like Robots in Ag, Interview Tips & Tricks, ABC of Teamwork, and serval others.

Along with workshops, these ladies performed civic duties by educating themselves and voting on candidates for district advisors, state 4-H president, vice present, treasure, and several other offices. After elections, 4-H delegates complete service projects around the campus of Virginia Tech, from mulching, windowing washing, light pole painting, and trash collection.

On top of what already proved to be a very slammed pack, 3.5 days a Tech, all eight of these young ladies represented Smyth County 4-H in public speaking competitions, with Britney P. being crowned a State Champion in the Home Category!

Along with Britney’s accomplishment, Paige P. applied, interviewed, and successfully was accepted to represent Smyth County and Virginia at National 4-H Congress in Georgia this fall. Smyth County’s other 4-H delegates include Willow B., Hannah T., Jersey W., Maddy L., Anita B., and Kaysen R.

This was an outstanding week for Smyth County 4-H, and we are super proud of these young ladies!

Summer ProjectsThis summer, a total of 31 Smyth County 4-H youth members have committed to taking on summer projects, and some are taking on multiple projects. These 4-H summer projects include Bottle Baby Dairy Calves (started in February), Mini Garden, and poultry projects. Over the past couple of weeks, I have had the opportunity to visit most of these projects and conduct small workshops. However, it almost seems that I receive a workshop on every visit. These youth are and still are becoming very knowledgeable in their committed projects. Every visit has some sort of new information or experience that differs from the last. We are extremely proud of these kids for following through with their projects and becoming experts!