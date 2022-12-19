WORDS TO THE WISE: Nothing is impossible for God

Luke 1:34

Then said Mary unto the Angel, “How shall this be, seeing I know not a man?”

Mary’s expected life and future was interrupted by an announcement by the Angel Gabriel. Mary was engaged to be married to Joseph. The news Mary received was not one a soon-to-be wife would have expected. She was told that she was going to have a child. This child would be the Savior of the world and of His kingdom there would be no end. She most likely knew the ancient prophecy of Isaiah 7:14: Therefore the Lord Himself shall give you a sign; Behold a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call His name Immanuel. However, she never expected she would be the one through whom it would be fulfilled.

She asks the question we would have all asked; How can this be? She had never been with a man sexually. She wonders how will this be possible. Gabriel assures her this would happen by the touch of God; for with God nothing is impossible. He tells her about her cousin Elisabeth who had been barren, yet now is six months pregnant with her son.

I wonder what kinds of promises of God that have been made to us that we say, “How can that be?”

I want to mention two. The promise that we can be saved and have a new heart seems so hard to many people. They know themselves. They feel they can never change. They may want to but it appears as an unreachable goal. I want us all to know that it is God who gives this promise. We can no more change our heart than Mary could make a baby grow in her womb. But God did a miracle that day so long ago. God can change our whole outlook and future. It is impossible for us, but with God all things are possible. Believe that God wants to do it for you. Call upon Him and ask Him too. The Holy Spirit will come upon you and touch you and create new life within you.

The other promise people find hard to believe is eternal life with Jesus. We say, how can this be when all I see is the end of life. As we get older, we see our friends and loved ones die. We wonder is that it? Can eternal life be a reality?

The Holy Spirit comes upon us and reminds us of what He inspired in the Bible.

Mark 12:26-27 says, “And as touching the dead, that they rise: have ye not read in the book of Moses, how in the bush God spake unto him, saying, I am the God of Abraham, and the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob? He is not God of the dead, but God of the living…”

God is telling us that these men who lived and died many years ago are still very much alive in His presence. We should be like Mary when we hear things like this and we wonder how can it be. Notice how she eventually responds.

Luke 1:38, …be it unto me according to thy word… God tells me that I can be saved and changed. He tells me that I will have eternal life. I respond with: Be it unto me according to thy word.

If you are not a Christian here are the ABCs to becoming one:

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe Jesus died for you and has risen again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you, and then commit your life to follow Him.