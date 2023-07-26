It’s not too late to book a week-long camping trip this summer.

Virginia State Parks offer cabins, bunkhouses, lodges, campsites and yurts where guests can stay overnight and get a chance to experience the park after dark. Travelers should check the reservation system for availability.

“We offer a variety of overnight accommodations while guests stay at the park and enjoy the Eastern Shore,” said Kiptopeke State Park Manager Sean Dixon. “I think our location provides the best summer getaway at a reasonable price. Whether you enjoy fishing, hiking, biking or water activities, our park has something for the whole family to enjoy.”

Parks provide excellent views of the nighttime sky, allow visitors to hear local wildlife and offer a variety of programs to entertain those night-owls. There are stargazing programs, ranger guided sunset paddles, night hikes, moonlight canoe tours, campfire gatherings and even self-guided programs for those who prefer a solo adventure.

“Nothing beats the view of the James River like a sunset canoe paddle,” said James River State Park Manager John Fury. “We have guided programs all summer long and will host an astronomy viewing on Aug. 19 with special guests from the Richmond Astronomical Society and Rappahannock Astronomical Society. Be sure to book your stay and take advantage of the water during the day and stargazing at night.”

For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, visit www.virginiastateparks.gov for more information.