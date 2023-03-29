The Town of Chilhowie and the Chamber of Commerce welcomed Chilhowie’s newest beauty salon, The Glam Bar.

The Glam Bar is a cozy one-stylist salon, offering all types of hair services and facial waxing. The Glam Bar is at 109 North Bonham Ave Hwy in Chilhowie.

Owner Chelsey Bryant brings nine years of experience as a stylist to the salon and says she has a passion for doing color and big transformations.

The Glam Bar is accepting new clients and walk-ins. Find Chelsey on Facebook under The Glam Bar or call her at 276-274-7600.

Business hours are Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, closed; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sunday, closed.