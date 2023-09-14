Happy Birthday wishes to: Elijah Poole on September 16, Shirley Bartleson on September 17, Isaac Miller on September 18, Alison Pollard on September 18, Ava Creger on September 19, Ed Testerman on September 19, Mark Haynes on September 19, Bea Celozzi on September 20, Lauren McGrogan on September 20, Jeanne Eversole on September 20, Madalynne Holsclaw on September 20, Kendra Dunkley on September 20, Sue Phillippi on September 20, Matthew Umberger on September 21, Debbie Fowler on September 21, Caroline Hensley on September 21, Adiar King on September 22, Con Groseclose on September 22, Eddie Frye on September 22, Victor Gravely on September 22.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Jerry and Linda Porter on September 16, Sam and Cheryl Grubb on September 16, Cecil and Renae Cregger on on September 16, James and Sheila Hall on September 16, Scott and Crystal Wynn on September 17, Stephen and Julie Bear on September 17, Andrew and Kelsey Moody on September 17, Jason and Heidi Lyall on September 22.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Ralph “Copey” Copenhaver.

An All-Day Old Fashion Day will be at Huddle Community Center on Huddle Road beside Huddle Methodist Church on Saturday, September 16. They will be making apple butter outside in a kettle and there will be homemade baked goods, crafts and lunch for sale. Lunch will be Hot Dogs with all the trimmings, homemade BBQ, Pinto Beans, Corn Bread, Potato Salad, Macaroni and Tomatoes, Soft Drinks, Water and Desserts. There will be a raffle for a handmade quilt chest and a handmade quilt and the tickets are $1 each. There will be apple butter for sale in pints and quarts. You can even take a turn at stirring the apple butter.

Rosenbaum Chapel PH Church will be having Homecoming on Sunday, September 16, at 10:50 a.m. Heaven Bound will be singing with lunch following the service.

West End Methodist Church will have a Yard Sale on Friday, September 22, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, September 23, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will also be Hot Dogs for sale.

We got to enjoy the Fish Fry last Sunday at Barren Springs Volunteer Fire Department and the food was delicious.

Rosenbaum Chapel PH Church is sending out Cemetery Letters again seeking funds to help keep the Cemetery groomed and maintained. A great portion of the funds this year went to repairing stones that were almost destroyed due to elements and age as well as funding the mowing. If you have loved ones buried there or if you have a reserved space for you and your family members, donations would be appreciated. No amount is too large or small. Checks can be made to Rosenbaum Chapel PH Church, in the memo section write “Cemetery Fund.” Send checks to Joyce Stroup c/o Rosenbaum Chapel PH Church 805 Stroupe Mountain Road, Wytheville, VA 24382.

Crockett Chapel United Methodist Church in Cripple Creek will be stirring off three kettles of apple butter on September 23, starting at 5 a.m. The Youth will be serving breakfast and lunch. Stop by and visit and take a turn in stirring the apple butter or have breakfast and lunch. Pints are $5 and quarts are $10. If you like to place an order ahead, you may 276-686-5634.

Saw a rainbow Friday before last going to school and then last Sunday I saw a double rainbow going home. I love to see them. Hope you enjoy this last week of summer; I sure do hate to see it go.

Prayer concerns are: Dickie Pack, Eddie Atwell, Verna Henley, Glenda Lowe, Linda Youngblood, Donnie Widner, Clyde King, Sr., Bo Testerman, Donna Jonas, Danny Jonas, Pam Wynn, Jane Lundy, Rachel Dix, Rabbit Catron, Greg Hash, Jackie Peery, all those with cancer and any illness, the people in Hawaii, those in the path of the hurricanes, all the mass shootings, those in the war zones, the sick and shut ins, the homeless, all first responders, our country, the economy, especially for the unsaved, yourself and your family.

Until next time: One by one the petals drop, there’s nothing that can make them stop. You cannot beg a rose to stay, why does it have to be that way? The butterflies I used to chase have gone off to some other place. I don’t know where, I only know I wish they didn’t have to go. And all the shiny afternoons, so full of birds and big balloons and ice cream melting in the sun are done. I do not want them done. Have a wonderful week.