A royal flush

Given that the eyes of the world have been on Great Britain since the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, Virginians are reflecting on her three visits to the Commonwealth during her 70-year reign on the British throne, the longest of any English monarch in history. Bill Leighty is one of a select few Americans fortunate enough to be introduced to the queen on her final visit to Virginia in May 2007. As Chief of Staff to then-Governor Tim Kaine, he was a key planner of the royal visit, which was to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown.

Though Leighty was one of many involved in planning the royal visit, the national tragedy no one saw coming happened in our backyard just weeks before the queen’s arrival with the Virginia Tech shooting on April 16, 2007, the largest mass killing in our country’s history. At her request, the queen’s visit would now include private meetings with selected family members of victims who were invited to Richmond where she would address the General Assembly.

Working under a dozen Virginia governors and becoming Chief of Staff to Mark Warner and Tim Kaine over a 38-year-career, it was Leighty who submitted the official itinerary of what would be the queen’s last visit to Virginia and the United States to Buckingham Palace for approval. Every activity in which Her Majesty participated during that trip, including a private tour of the Executive Mansion and newly-renovated State Capital Building in Richmond, an overnight stay in Colonial Williamsburg’s Bassett Hall, and an archeological dig at an active Jamestown site, was the brainchild of Leighty. However, one item on Leighty’s originally proposed list did not make the grade.

As he writes in his forthcoming memoir, Capitol Secrets: An Insider’s View of A Life of Public Service, due in early 2023, Leighty wanted the queen to attend a NASCAR race, which was to be held that weekend in Richmond to offer the official green light phrase, “Gentlemen, start your motorcars.” Instead, Her Majesty, the avid horsewoman, attended the Kentucky Derby.

The state of Virginia and officials at Buckingham Palace had been coordinating the plans for this visit for years. Bill Leighty says his involvement with the royal encounter happened quite by accident, as he just happened to be Governor Kaine’s Chief of Staff when Buckingham Palace called with the official notification that the queen would be coming to Virginia in May 2007. They then proceeded to ask Leighty as to who Virginia’s chief protocol officer was.

“Not knowing about such things,” he explained to me. “I said that I was.”

Leighty had no idea that by doing so, he had unknowingly elected himself as a key coordinator in Her Majesty sojourn to the Commonwealth, serving as Virginia’s intermediary between the British Embassy, the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, William and Mary, Jamestown and Yorktown. Without invitation, staffers of Vice President Dick Cheney barged into a planning meeting for a luncheon immediately attempting to oversee it. Leighty politely reminded the vice-presidential staffers that if Cheney wanted a say-so in the luncheon, he would need to appropriate half of the $200,000 price tag for the event. They left as quickly as they had arrived. However, Vice President Cheney did attend the luncheon, seated next to Her Majesty.

Leighty was very concerned about Her Majesty, then 81, climbing the 22 steps of the Capitol building. He expressed his concern perhaps one too many times, as the queen’s representative assured him, “the queen’s got good legs.” Leighty’s retort, “Oh, yes, she does,” was not well-received.

Perhaps the most touching moment of the royal encounter occurred when Prince Philip noticed a young girl’s reaction to having missed her opportunity to present her flowers to the queen among hundreds who were doing so. The nearly 86-year-old Duke of Edinburgh reached across the roped line, picked up the disheartened young lady and carried her to the queen, where she received her flowers from the now-luckiest young lady in the crowd.

“It was a very moving moment for us all,” Leighty recalled. “It was a true testament to the character of the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Per his efforts, Leighty was awarded a five-minute private audience with the queen, which he says was the unquestionable highlight of his nearly four-decade career.

“It was delightful,” he told me. “She was very personable and very skilled at having conversations with little people like me. She had all the right questions at her fingertips to make me feel comfortable and she did.”

My biggest fear, should I have ever had the honor of meeting Her Majesty, would be fear of breaking protocol. Apparently, a governor’s chief of staff was not above making his own mistakes. As Leighty was presented to the queen, his intended bow evolved into an inadvertent curtsy, at which the queen broke into spontaneous laughter.

“Young man,” she said. “Wars have been started for less. I don’t know why you Americans even bother.”

Born into a military family in Stuttgart, Germany, Leighty’s father was stationed in Virginia seven times. He fell in love with the Commonwealth, called it his home and devoted his long and illustrious career to its service. He retired as Governor Kaine’s Chief of Staff in September 2007.

“I’ve had a wonderful career where I have had the honor of meeting many heads of state,” Leighty reflected. “The queen will always be my highlight.”