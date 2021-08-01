Historic Victorian home on majestic lot with tons of potential. This home built around 1900 with character throughout needs a little attention to be a treasure once again. With 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the Main level, and 2 other bedrooms and large bath on the 2nd level, this house has plenty of space to spread out over the 2,316 square feet. An additional room on the 2nd floor doesn't qualify as a bedroom but is spacious enough to be in the mix or could be a great office space. The comforts of single level living are in place with laundry on the main level but there's also lots of gathering space for entertaining with oversized kitchen, complete with wood stove and monitor heat, sun porch and of course the spacious front porch for sights of the mountains. This extraordinary lot includes a double car garage with 2 shop spaces attached, 2 other outbuildings for the tools and toys and lots of level space to roam with fruit trees and grape vines providing treats.
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $219,000
