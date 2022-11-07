Tigers mauls Pioneers

Honaker 27, Fort Chiswell 16

Sophomore Peyton Musick threw a touchdown pass and also rushed for a score as the Honaker Tigers closed out the regular season with a home win over Fort Chiswell.

Musick was 13-of-26 through the air for 134 yards.

Honaker junior Aidan Lowe showcased his versatile skills once again with six carries for 55 yards and a touchdown to go along with six catches for 43 yards and a score.

Parker Bandy (four catches, 66 yards) was the top receiver for the Tigers, who are 7-3 entering the VHSL Region 1D playoffs.

Avery Musick, Malachi Lowe, Aidan Lowe and Wesley Hurley were among the leaders on defense in the victory.