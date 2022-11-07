 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tigers mauls Pioneers

  • 0

Honaker 27, Fort Chiswell 16

Sophomore Peyton Musick threw a touchdown pass and also rushed for a score as the Honaker Tigers closed out the regular season with a home win over Fort Chiswell.

Musick was 13-of-26 through the air for 134 yards.

Honaker junior Aidan Lowe showcased his versatile skills once again with six carries for 55 yards and a touchdown to go along with six catches for 43 yards and a score.

Parker Bandy (four catches, 66 yards) was the top receiver for the Tigers, who are 7-3 entering the VHSL Region 1D playoffs.

Avery Musick, Malachi Lowe, Aidan Lowe and Wesley Hurley were among the leaders on defense in the victory.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand jury returns indictments

Accused of crimes ranging from shoplifting to strangulation, individuals from Wythe County and beyond will now face trial following an Oct. 17…