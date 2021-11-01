5 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $75,000

A diamond in the rough. With some love and tender care, this 5 bedroom, 2 bath, fixer upper is perfect for the large family or someone who wants to open up their own bed and breakfast. Built in 1898 the house still holds a lot of that old charm, 19th century architecture. A wrap around porch on the house is just waiting for early morning sunrises or evening sunsets. Also included is a carport and small utility building, both of which match the house. Sale includes 4 parcels: 51-12-1, 51-12-1A, 51-12-2 and 51-12-3. Property is being sold as-is. Any home inspection done by buyer would only be done for informational purposes only. Call today to schedule an appointment to see this one before it is gone. Information taken from seller and public records. Should be verified by buyer and buyer's agent. Subject to E&O.