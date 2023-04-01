The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA) will hold a public town hall meeting in Abingdon. The Abingdon town hall will be held on April 20 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The town hall will provide the public with the opportunity to learn more about the CCA’s mission and roles, current cannabis laws in Virginia, including changes adopted by the 2023 General Assembly, and ongoing public health and public safety initiatives. The public can also share their perspectives and ask questions about cannabis. CCA board member and Southwest Virginia business owner Bette Brand will lead the town hall. “Cannabis is a complex issue, so it’s important communities have access to credible information,” said

Brand. “Virginia is fortunate to have a state agency dedicated to cannabis regulation, policy, and education. This town hall is the perfect opportunity for the CCA to provide education and resources to the public and meet and talk with members of the communities we serve.” “A key element of the CCA’s mission is to promote public health and safety through education and fostering public awareness,” added CCA Acting Head and Chief Officer for Regulation, Policy, and External Affairs, Jeremy Preiss. “Sharing information on the public health and safety aspects of cannabis and listening to what the community has to say on these issues is vital to carrying out that mission.” The town halls are open to the public and will also stream live online. Those wishing to speak during the event are encouraged to sign up online. Speakers will be called upon during the town hall in the order they signed up. All speakers will have a two-minute time limit.