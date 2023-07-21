Town of Marion officials welcomed the police department’s two newest officers Monday evening.

Milton “MJ” Medlen and DeAngelo Brown swore their oaths during Monday’s town council meeting and began their training at the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy on Wednesday.

Medlen, who spent six years in the United States Air Force and was based in North Dakota, said he moved back home to be closer to his family.

“I wanted to serve my community close to home, so I decided to come back to Smyth County to serve in law enforcement,” Medlen said.

A Chilhowie High School graduate, Medlen said he wanted to do his part to help his community be the best it can possibly be.

“It was just a calling I felt within to do law enforcement and I’m big about following my heart and my head,” he said.

Likewise, Brown felt that same calling.

“I’ve always just had the need and want to help people,” he said. “I’ve had people that helped me and I feel like I can give that back to the community.”

An Asheville, N.C. native, Brown first came to the area when he enrolled at Emory & Henry College, where he played football and studied business management.

After college, Brown stayed in the area to be closer to his wife’s family. Before going into law enforcement at the Marion PD, he worked as a corrections officer at the Marion Correctional Treatment Center.

His goal, he said, is “just helping people and bettering the community—helping people live better in Southwest Virginia.”

Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm said both Brown and Medlen came highly recommended and excelled in the hiring process.

“The Marion Police Department and the citizens of the Town of Marion are very fortunate to have these high-quality candidates coming in to serve the community,” he said.

Hamm said the PD has found solid candidates in its last several hires.

“And, nothing’s different with these two,” he said.

Following their training at the academy, Medlen and Brown will go on to train in the field alongside other Marion officers.