Two Wythe County residents are awaiting trial on felony charges following an April 30 Bland County traffic stop.

Rhonda Lee Burkhardt, 47, and Corey Adam Kanode, 28, both of Crockett, were arrested on April 30 after Bland County Deputy T. Ramsey stopped a 2017 Kia with an expired registration on Interstate 77.

In his criminal complaint, Ramsey said Burkhardt was driving, and Kanode and a 10-year-old were passengers.

After getting consent to search the vehicle, Ramsey said he found ammunition and four cut straws containing a white powder – two of which were in the cup holder and accessible by the juvenile.

“Once back at the office, Mr. Kanode stated that the straws would contain cocaine and Percocet, and admitted to using them as such,” Ramsey wrote. “Ms. Burkhardt stated that straws would contain ecstasy and Percocet, and admitted using them for such.”

Burkhardt was charged with possessing drugs, child abuse or neglect, being a felon in possession of ammunition and expired registration. Kanode was charged with possessing drugs and child abuse or neglect.

Employed, Burkhardt has a criminal history that includes charges of bad check, drug distribution and obtaining money by false pretenses, according to court records.

Given a court-appointed attorney, she’s free on a $1,500 bond while awaiting trial.

Also employed and released on bond, Kanode was given a court-appointed attorney as well.

Their preliminary hearings have been set for Sept. 13.

Wytheville man charged with DWI

After responding to a May 7 call about a vehicle in a ditch, a Bland County deputy charged a Wytheville resident with driving while intoxicated and other charges.

Darryl V. Logan, 52, was also charged with reckless driving and cited with a civil violation of refusing a blood or breath test.

In a criminal complaint, Deputy B.C. Dillow said he found Logan’s Chevrolet Suburban in a ditch along Little Creek Highway.

“Mr. Logan stated his right front tire had hit the grass on the shoulder and it pulled him into the ditch line,” Dillow wrote. “While explaining the accident form to Mr. Logan I noticed he had red dilated pupils and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person.”

Dillow said he gave Logan three field sobriety tests and “none of the three were performed as instructed to do so.”

Employed and with no criminal history, Logan was released on a $1,500 bond.

His trial date has been slated for July 5.

Roanoke woman accused of trying to deliver drugs to inmate

Cassandra Mae McNeil, 50, of Roanoke was arrested on May 2 and charged with attempting to deliver drugs to a prisoner.

According to a Virginia Department of Corrections officer’s criminal complaint, a Pulaski County deputy searched McNeil’s vehicle after an Oct. 26, 2022, traffic stop and found a Gatorade bottle containing 179 Suboxone sublingual films and tobacco.

“McNeil stated that she was attempting to deliver the items to her husband at Bland Correctional Center, inmate Greenway, Kevin…,” the complaint said. “Documented phone conversations between McNeil and Greenway confirm conspiring the delivery of drugs to a prisoner.”

Employed as a certified nursing assistant, McNeil is free on a $1,500 bond while awaiting her Aug. 9 preliminary hearing in Bland County General District Court.