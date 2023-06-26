I was very shocked and saddened to hear of the May 24 death of my favorite female singer, the legendary Tina Turner. It seems like she was an unstoppable force that would go on forever and ever and even though she lived to be 83 years old, she was forever young. Tina was my very first concert and one of the greatest performers I have ever seen. I am thankful that I had an opportunity to see her live and experience her tremendous talent. At age 57, most performers are well into retirement. Tina Turner, however, was in her prime.

She left an indelible mark on that 12-year-old boy during that June 20, 1997 Charlotte performance, one I never saw surpassed after seeing dozens of shows over the next quarter-century. Fortunately for me, my career as a columnist has centered on live entertainment. It is rare that a single such performance is electrifying enough to be considered an enhancement to your life. A Tina Turner concert was the exception. Immediately upon hearing of her death, I felt so fortunate to have seen her in person and sorry for all who hadn’t. Her passing leaves an irreparable hole in the world of music.

Considering it only cost me $22.75 for one of my best-ever concert experiences ($43 in today’s money), a seat like the one I had to see Tina Turner would easily cost ten times that amount today. It was one of the few times being wheelchair-bound proved advantageous, as I was given the cream of the crop in terms of low-end seating. To my right, I remember spotting a ramp leading up to the stage.

Wonder how far I could get up that ramp before they turn me around? I remember thinking to myself, dying for a hug from her.

In reality, that would have been the exact result of an embrace from the Queen of Rock and Roll.

There were a couple of other locals at that same concert. Celebrated local motivational speaker, author and life coach, Pat Ferrell was in attendance as well as legendary Sugar Grove artist, Jack “Jarata” Taylor.

"I had a fake press pass to try to get closer to Tina, but I had several kids with me and I couldn't break loose,” he recalled in a January 2020 interview. “The best part was when she got to ‘Proud Mary.’ You could see the music moving through the people and that was really extraordinary to see."

“Her presence was unbelievable,” Jack added in a December 2022 interview. “She was non-stop and absolutely blew me away. I was astounded by the energy she had.”

I will never forget the silver-sequined Versace dress fringed in black, which she wore with black high heels, showcasing her legendary legs in all their glory.

“I didn’t think I was ready for sequins until I saw how I looked in that dress,” Tina wrote in My Love Story. “Then I said, ‘I’ll wear that.’”

I wrote a review of Tina in August 2021, the autobiographical documentary in which Tina Turner said goodbye to her fans. Little did we know she was suffering from intestinal cancer among other issues. We didn’t realize how ill she was, even during the filming of the documentary. That film, along with two memoirs and a biographical Broadway musical, served as her parting gift to fans. My Love Story, published in 2018, recapped and picked up where her 1986 autobiography, I, Tina, left off. Published in 2020, Happiness Becomes You served as an inspirational guide to her journey into Buddhism. I have not read the latter, but have it on backorder. At the time of her death, all Tina Turner merchandise became collector’s items. I will hopefully have a chance to see the musical when it hits Greensboro in March 2024.

Though her longtime partner and husband, Erwin Bach, had given her his kidney shortly after their 2013 wedding, she obviously continued to battle renal ailments and had suffered at least one stroke shortly after their nuptials. Though only officially married for the last decade of her life, Tina and Erwin have lived together since 1986. In fact, it was Bach, says her friend Oprah Winfrey, who refused to let her give up her Earthly life, despite the fact that she was “ready to go.”

For a woman as beloved for her personal triumphs over unimaginable physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of her first husband, Ike Turner, as well as being unloved by her parents, one would hope Tina would have had a happier end to her life than outliving both of her biological children. Craig Turner died by suicide in 2018 while Ronnie Turner succumbed to cancer this past December. She is survived by two stepsons, Michael and Ike, Jr., whom she raised from Ike’s previous marriage. However, she was estranged from them after divorcing Ike in 1976.

When Private Dancer hit in 1984, the album sold twenty million copies, won four Grammys, and fulfilled Tina’s dreams of becoming the first female rock singer to sell out stadiums across the globe with her concerts. At 45, she also became the oldest artist to have a number one single with “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” I was only nine months old when she played the Roanoke Civic Center on November 21, 1985, but heard from several Wythe Countians that it was the most energetic show ever witnessed on stage. One group braved a flood from Wytheville to Roanoke to make the show. Tina played Charlotte one final time during her Twenty-Four Seven tour. It was sold out before I knew about it and she never came to the area again. However, I will forever have the memory of seeing Tina Turner in concert and it will always remain a highlight of my life. She is the one and only true Queen of Rock and Roll.