ABINGDON, Va. --- No doubt, digital services are reshaping the way we read, but according to volunteers at the Washington County Public Library, physical books are still winning the popular vote.

It may their look, their feel, and even their smell that makes turning the printed pages the preferred way of reading.

Thousands of books will be available to spark readers’ interests when Friends of the Washington County Public Library hosts its popular March Madness book sale on March 11 through 19 at the Abingdon library.

Members of the nonprofit organization will get first dibs on the wide selection of books during a preview sale from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

Anyone who wants to become a member of the Friends of the Library can join for $10 anytime and even on the opening day of the preview sale.

The sale open to the public runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11; 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 12; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, March 13 through March 18.

The sale concludes with a bag sale from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 when the public can fill grocery bags with books for $5 each.

Most of the books sell for as little as $2 and paper backs are $1, ranging in genres from fiction, non-fiction, mystery, romance, children’s, cookbooks, vintage, poetry, gardening, health and fitness, art, history, and more.

The sales sometimes uncover books that are rare finds. Some of the donated books will reserved for a birdhouse-themed book shelf at the entrance to the Abingdon library.

According to Ryan Bowyer, president of Friends of Washington County Public Library, the book sales are a major fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, raising thousands of dollars each sale. Using the money garnered from the sales, the Friends of the Library is able to support the Summer Reading and the Sunday with Friends programs and other activities throughout the year.

And, without the help of volunteers the sale would never be pulled off.

Many of the volunteers go above and beyond to make the event successful each year, working year round to prepare for sales.

Work on the donated books starts way before the sales.

The donated books that have arrived at the main library and its branches throughout the year are kept in storage units in town where volunteers take turns cleaning and sorting the books for the upcoming sales.

Abingdon resident Ellie Kahn puts in at least five volunteer hours each week. Kahn is just one of more than a dozen volunteers who help with organizing the books throughout the year.

Kahn moved here more than five years ago. She’s volunteered with the organization for four of those years.

“I think book sales allow people to afford to buy their own books, and it’s a good way to get good books. We have people come in and get bags and bags of books for their children,” she said.

Kahn said her volunteer work has made her more mindful of the importance of library book sales. “One of the things I did this year was send a monetary donation to a library branch in San Francisco where I lived as a child. The library’s presence made a lifelong reader.”

Myra Martin, a volunteer also of Abingdon, said as many as 700 boxes of books have been processed for previous sales. This year, she anticipates more than that.

“Given the size of the community, we bring in a lot,” she said. “This sale is the single best give-back to this community. The return on our investment is huge,” said Martin.

Friends of the Library requests that donors hold all book donations until April 1 until the March Madness sale has concluded.

All items donated should be in new or gently-used condition.

For more information about the Friends of the Library, call Dianne Lester at 276-676-6383.