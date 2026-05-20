Mt. 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Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa… Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards As floodwater was rising on Feb. 16, 2025, a person was stranded about 150 feet from the Holston River’s shore in Saltville. The individual wa… Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals The Hokies lost to LSU 8-0 in the afternoon but beat Akron 7-6 on Saturday night. Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela…