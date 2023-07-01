The 2023 Congressional App Challenge for Ninth Congressional District students is now open.

“The Congressional App Challenge allows students to demonstrate their talents, engage their creativity, and explore the fields of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education. I look forward to seeing the apps developed by the ingenuity of Ninth District students,” said Rep. Morgan Griffith.

To participate in the challenge, middle school or high school students can choose to work individually or in groups of up to four students. Participants may create and submit their own app for mobile, tablet, or computer devices on a platform of their choice.

Students must submit their completed app by 12 p.m. EDT on Nov. 1. Full details about the contest can be found at https://morgangriffith.house.gov/constituentservices/stem-competition.htm.

Faculty, parents, or students may contact Josh Hess at 540-381-5671 or Josh.Hess@mail.house.gov with any questions related to the competition.