Letter from the Country Celebrating tomato seeds with a history Sep 30, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dear Folks,kAmx 2A@=@8:K6 7@C >J =2DE =6EE6C :? H9:49 x >62?E E@ E6== J@F 23@FE >J 82C56?[ 6DA64:2==J >J E@>2E@6D[ 3FE x 8F6DD x D@CE2 8@E E@ HC:E:?8 23@FE >J =2E6 2?5 8C62E @=5 7C:6?5 #F?E 2?5 23@FE H92E 2== 96 5:5 5FC:?8 E96 q:8 (2C 2?5 A=F>3 C2? @FE @7 A2A6C 367@C6 x 4@F=5 86E 324< E@ >J @C:8:?2= DF3;64E[ H9:49 H2D E@ 92G6 366? >J DA64:2= “v6?’= {66” E@>2E@6D]k^AmkAm%96 D665D 7@C E92E E@>2E@ 92G6 366? 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In addition to new charges, she was… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy A slogan describing Saltville and its history declares “From the Ice Age to the Space Age.” An industry leader in the community loves to tell … 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs $221+ million is the estimated cost of repairs and renovations needed at Smyth County’s schools over the next few years, according to a just c…