Baseball

Indians whip Cavs

Brady Sturgill homered and doubled twice, drove in five runs and scored twice in the Indians' 16-3 home win over the Cavaliers.

Taylor Fontaine and Caleb Roberts had two hits and two RBIs apiece, while Noah Bandrimer drove in two runs. Justin Gilman picked the win on the mound.

Holston was led by Noah Tweed and Dustin Bott with two hits each. Tweed had a triple in the loss.

Maroons pound Giles

Luke Jollay pitched six strong innings and also had two hits as George Wythe won a 9-1 Mountain Empire District game over Giles County.

Ben Jollay and Owen Repass also had two hits apiece, while Austin Repass tripled.

Trevor Williams and Christian Ratcliffe had the only hits for Giles.

Softball

Holston bests Rural Retreat

Molly Turner went 3-for-4 and scored two runs as Holston recorded a key 7-3 victory over Rural Retreat.

Sydney Bishop (3-for-4) and Lucy Reid (2-for-3) also played well for the Cavaliers. Rily Cobler pitched a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

Jenna Mutter mashed two hits for Rural Retreat.

Maroons hammer Giles

Makenna Gilman homered and drove in three runs as George Wythe earned a 9-2 win over Giles.

Jordan Cannoy added two hits – one of them a triple - and three RBIs for the Maroons. She also scored two runs.

Cannoy spun 2.2 innings for the Maroons, striking out two, but the power pitching came from Olivia Shockley, who spent 4.1 innings in the circle, fanning 11 batters and giving up no hits and three walks.

Correction: An article on the George Wythe and Rural Retreat softball game contained incorrect information. In that game, Andrea Pannell hit a home run. Olivia Shockley drove in six runs in the game, four of them from a grand slam. Shockley also came away with a win in the circle against Grayson County.

Soccer

GW edges FC

Devan Patel scored two goals – both assisted by Mason Tate – as the George Wythe Maroons held off Fort Chiswell 2-1..

Word on Watters

Right-handed pitcher Jake Watters is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA in two starts for the Lansing Lugnuts, the High-A farm team of the Oakland Athletics.

The Bland County High School graduate was a fourth-round choice of the A’s last year out of West Virginia University.

Mabe on the Mound

George Wythe grad Avery Mabe, now playing at the University of Virginia, combined with Chase Hungate and Matthew Buchanan to pitch nearly five scoreless innings of relief in a 16-4 win over Mount St. Mary’s on April 12.

Mabe struck out the side in order in the eighth inning during his first outing of the season.

Horton hits transfer portal

E.J. Horton, who spent two seasons at GW before finishing up his high school career in Pulaski County, has entered the transfer portal.

The wide receiver had 16 catches for 240 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons with the Marshall University Thundering Herd.

According to his Twitter account, Horton has picked up offers from Bowling Green, Texas A&M-Commerce, Hampton, Ball State and Robert Morris since putting his name in the portal.