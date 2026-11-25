Abingdon PD arrests Marion man on sexual misconduct charge SPorter Nov 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Mark R. Marousek SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Following his Friday arrest, a Marion man will appear in court in mid-December on a felony sexual misconduct charge.kAm~? |@?52J[ cd\J62C\@=5 |2C< #] |2C@FD6<’D 2CC2:8?>6?E H2D 4@?E:?F65 F?E:= s64] `d :? (2D9:?8E@? r@F?EJ yFG6?:=6 U2>Aj s@>6DE:4 #6=2E:@?D r@FCE]k^AmkAm~? }@G] a_[ E96 p3:?85@? !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E C6A@CE65 E92E @77:46CD 925 2CC6DE65 |2C@FD6< 7@==@H:?8 2? :?G6DE:82E:@? C682C5:?8 2 DFDA64E E2<:?8 :?5646?E =:36CE:6D H:E9 2 ;FG6?:=6 H9:=6 :? 2 4FDE@5:2= @C DFA6CG:D@CJ A@D:E:@?]k^Am kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 p!s[ E96 42D6 :?G6DE:82E:@? 3682? 62C=J E9:D >@?E9 :? 4@?;F?4E:@? H:E9 E96 (2D9:?8E@? r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46[ E96 r9:=5C6?’D p5G@424J r6?E6C @7 w:89=2?5D r@>>F?:EJ $6CG:46D[ (2D9:?8E@? r@F?EJ r9:=5 !C@E64E:G6 $6CG:46D[ 2?5 (2D9:?8E@? r@F?EJ !F3=:4 $49@@=D]k^Am People are also reading… Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre Radford University, Virginia Tech announce new partnership offering accelerated pathway to two degrees in five years WCCH and Delegate Mitchell look ahead for rural healthcare Video of young female athletes spurred vile, X-rated comments. They have a message Virginia Tech is bowl eligible in James Franklin's first season. Where are the Hokies going? kAm|2C@FD6< H2D 492C865 H:E9 @?6 76=@?J 4@F?E] w6 :D 4FCC6?E=J 36:?8 96=5 2E E96 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 #68:@?2= y2:= :? p3:?85@? H:E9@FE 3@?5]k^AmkAm%96 p!s D2:5 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? :D @?8@:?8] %96 286?4J D2:5 :E 5:5?’E C6=62D6 >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? D:?46 E96 G:4E:> :D 2 ;FG6?:=6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program A decision that the Board of Supervisors made five months ago is now coming under fire. Last Thursday evening’s meeting was standing room only… New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Federal forecasters released an updated winter weather forecast, and the roles of climate troublemakers El Niño and the polar vortex have com… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Here is where Virginia Tech is projected to play in the bowl season after the College Football Playoff's second rankings and before the Hokies… Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children The line at the hot chocolate station was the longest, but fueled by the sweet treat, youngsters were playing games, making ornaments and pean…