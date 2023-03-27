Taylor Preston threw a seven-inning no-hitter and Aubree Whitt and Jaylin Ferland hit home runs to lead Marion to a 3-0 win over Smyth County rival Chilhowie on Friday night.

Whitt’s two-run home run put Marion up 2-0 in the first, and Ferland homered in the third. Preston struck out 12 and walked two for the Hurricanes.

Emmaline Dowell allowed just three hits and struck out nine in seven innings for Chilhowie.

Spartans blank Rebels

Braelyn Hall allowed just three hits and struck out 10 in seven innings in the Spartans’ 5-0 shutout of the Rebels.

Taylor Clay had two hits and Reagan McCoy joined Clay with a double and drove in two runs. Maddie Compton also had two RBIs for the Spartans.

Patrick Henry was led by Sophia Wright, who had a hit and struck out seven in taking the loss in the circle. Braelyn Scammell and Abbey Widener also had hits for the Rebels.

PH edges Twin Springs

Max Owens drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Rebels to a 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Alex Brown had two hits and drove in two runs as the Rebels rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Hamilton Addair had two hits and also picked up the win in relief of Owens. Carter Lester and Aidan Monahan had an RBI apiece for Patrick Henry.

Twin Springs was led by Chase Daugherty, who had two hits and scored twice.

Marion hammers Chilhowie

Brenner Davis had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a 16-4 win over Smyth County rival Chilhowie.

Mason Pugh and Corbin Bade combined to allow five hits for Marion (1-1-1), which scored five runs in the first and 11 in the fifth, with many of those runs coming via walks and errors.

Brandon Bush led Chilhowie (2-2) with a two-run double.

Johnson County bests Panthers

Graham Reece drove in five runs and pitched the final four innings as the Longhorns earned an eight-inning, 12-10 win in Saltville.

Peyton Pazusek scored four runs, swiped three bases and had two hits for Johnson County. Grayson Holt stole three bases, and added two hits and two runs for the Longhorns.

Brady French and Eli Williams had three hits each, while Denim Kirk and Caleb Johnson had two hits apiece for the Panthers. Kirk had two doubles and drove in three runs and Johnson scored three runs and joined Williams with two stolen bases apiece.

Bearcats beat Northwood

Aidan James drove in three runs, had two hits, including a double, scored twice and also picked up a 13-3 win in the Bearcats’ five-inning win over the Panthers.

Carrie Patrick had two hits, including a triple, drove in two run, scored twice and drew a pair of walks for the Bearcats, which scored eight runs in the third inning.

Paizley Corvin and Autumn Owens had two hits each for the Bearcats.

Northwood was led by Karlee Frye, who had two hits and drove in two runs.

Warriors whip Tigers

The Warriors prevailed in a 10-inning non-district game that included a combined 24 runs, 26 hits, 18 strikeouts and 13 walks, beating Honaker 14-10.

Chilhowie scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning, but Honaker answered with two of its own in the bottom of the frame. The Warriors scored six times in the top of the 10th inning and Honaker mustered just two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Madi Preston went 4-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs for Chilhowie, while Kaydyn Eller hit a home run.

Emmaline Dowell went the distance in the circle for the Warriors and struck out 11.

Pecinas on the run for Wasps

Saltville freshman helped E&H’s track team open its spring season on Saturday at the Doc Jopson Invitational.

T.J. Pecina, a grad of Patrick Henry, finished 14th in the 400-meter run, clocking in at 52.11. Cody Pecina took eighth in the 800 meters, posting a time of 2:03.42.