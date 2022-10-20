Church Notes

CRAFTS & COLLECTIBLES BAZAAR. Marion Baptist Church, 1258 N. Main St., will host a Crafts & Collectibles Bazaar will be held today, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lunch and bakery items will be for sale. For more information, call Joyce Blevins at 276-783-2919 or Ann Saufley at 276-759-7787.

FOOD PANTRY SCHEDULE. The food pantry at First United Methodist Church is planning to continue its monthly distributions throughout 2022. The church is at 115 South Church Street in downtown Marion, behind Wells Fargo Bank. The food pantry is open to everyone with no proof of income required. Face masks and social distancing are required. For 2022, the pantry will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 25, Nov. 15, and Dec. 20. For information, call 276-783-5194.

TRUNK OR TREAT. Grosses Creek Baptist Church in Chilhowie will host a trunk or treat event on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6:30-8 p.m.

TRUNK OR TREAT. Chilhowie Christian Church will offer a trunk or treat event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL. On Monday, Nov. 14, from 6:30-7:40 p.m. or until all questions are answered, the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road, will host a free plant-based cooking school. This year’s theme is "Whole Body Re-creation," in which common and indigenous herbs that may help prevent illness and promote health -- mentally, physically, and spiritually – are explored. This class’ menu theme will be "Holiday Meal to Remember" with a specially featured edible herb. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. Food samples will be available. All are welcome. For more information, call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com. Note that the event is subject to change due to possible upcoming changes in COVID restrictions.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.