Seasons at Demeter Seasons at Demeter: 13 Holes Dale Sargent Correspondent Jul 30, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dale Sargent Correspondent This is absurd. It might be funny if it wasn’t getting so expensive. I thought the tire covers would help. No such luck.kAmx 92G6 EH@ D:56\3J\D:56D 2E E96 423:? E92E ?665 E@ 36 D6CG:465 @? 2 J62C=J 32D:D] $:?46 E96 562=6CD9:AD 5@?’E 5@ A:4<\FA[ x 92G6 2 EC2:=6C 7@C AF==:?8 E96 >249:?6D 324< 2?5 7@CE9] xE 5@6D?’E 86E 2 =@E @7 FD6 2?5 E2<6D FA DA246[ D@ x <66A :E A2C<65 :? 2 7:6=5 ?62C E96 423:?] $6G6? @C 6:89E J62CD 28@[ @?6 @7 E96 E:C6D 42>6 FA 7=2E 2?5 E96 E:C6 D9@A 7@F?5 2 4@FA=6 @7 AF?4EFC6D :? E96 D:56 H2==] pDDF>:?8 E92E x 5:5?’E 92G6 2? :46 A:4< H:6=5:?8 $2DBF2E49 @? 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