Just over a year after formally launching, a groundbreaking initiative in Marion is bringing down the house – or, more accurately, it’s bringing down 18 vacant and blighted houses.

In December 2021, the Marion Town Council signaled its support of Project BAUD: Blighted, Abandoned, Underutilized, and Dilapidated Properties, approving proceeding with the work that had been in development stages throughout that prior year.

Project BAUD, as described previously by Marion’s Director of Economic and Community Development Ken Heath, is a comprehensive plan that will look at all properties in the town, including those privately owned by citizens, businesses, and industries. Bringing together a compendium of resources, it is designed to address blighted properties and strive to provide adequate, safe housing for all citizens.

At BAUD’s bottom line, Town Manager Bill Rush has said he wants the action to raise the value of taxable property in Marion by 25% over the next decade.

In early 2022, Rush asked the town council to commit $500,000 of Marion’s federal pandemic relief money to the project. Its members did so.

Then, BAUD won another significant cash infusion. A 2023 federal spending bill included a million dollars for the project.

Marion tasked its Economic Development Authority (EDA) with handling and redeveloping the properties. As a separate authority, Rush explained that the EDA is free to forge partnerships with other organizations such as the Marion Housing & Redevelopment Authority, the planning district commission, and Smyth County’s EDA. He also said that the authority can own property and negotiate contracts.

In January, Ed Stringer, Marion EDA’s chair, updated the council about its work.

Stringer told the elected leaders that the work isn’t easy, but that it was proceeding with buying some properties, while others have been donated to the town.

Over time, he said, the EDA expected to demolish some of the blighted properties, rehab others when possible, and, for some, like those in the flood plain, convert them to green spaces and donate them to the town.

Overall, Stringer said, the EDA wants to get the properties back on the tax rolls.

The EDA’s work, Stringer said, depends on Marion and the council enforcing its property maintenance code. Saying the EDA has no authority to condemn sites, he said, the town’s work on that front makes BAUD sustainable.

In recent months, the town has moved longtime employee Todd Long into an oversight position with the title of zoning administrator.

At the March 6 meeting of the town council, officials reported that they had bought two more properties at a recent tax sale.

Overall, a Jan. 17 EDA report, said the authority had acquired 48 properties, 33 of those from one owner. That same report listed the properties’ value at $1,199,100.

According to a recent town news release, 13 structures have already been removed.

Of those in hand, on March 6, Rush said, asbestos had been removed when necessary, and demolition permits were soon expected for 18 burned out or otherwise blighted and unsalvageable properties. The town manager said they were all vacant and needed to go.

The demolitions began later in March with properties on Virginia Avenue, Spruce Street and South Church Street set to be taken down first. The 18 demolitions are expected to take place over two months.

“Our goal is to have 30 to 35 properties redeveloped by the end of the year,” said Rush in the release. “The quicker we work, the faster we can get these properties back in the hands of people who want to build their homes on the lots – and that’s our ultimate goal. We want to remove substandard housing where people are forced to live in conditions that nobody should have to and to repurpose vacant properties that are currently wasted space into new safe, warm, attractive homes where any of us would be proud to live.”

“We are excited to get going,” said Marion Mayor David Helms in the release. “Our citizens have asked us for years to help, and now, we’re finally making progress.”

Another longtime advocate of such efforts is Councilman Larry Carter. In January, Carter lauded Stringer and the EDA. “I applaud the effort. It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” he said.

The new initiative has been described as groundbreaking.

In January, Stringer said, “We’re still writing this book.” Noting that no other town or city is doing similar work, he said they’re “all watching us.”

All along, Rush has contended that by taking these steps, Marion will be priming the pump for private investment in the town to grow.

When all is said and done, the town manager believes BAUD will impact every Marion resident for the better. He said, “We deeply believe we can make a generational difference.”