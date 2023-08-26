The greater Marion Senior High School community came together Monday evening at the courthouse to support the members of the fall sports teams, those performing with the band, and those taking on the task of cheerleading. While this event is in the books, it’s never too late to encourage these or any student.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
SPorter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today