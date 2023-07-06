Oracle Temple, a multi-faith church meeting the third Friday of the month in Independence, will host a Temple Talk in the Peace Pentagon on July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

the theme for the month is "Divine Union and the Law of Gender."

The Rev. Laura George will share a presentation on the divine masculine and divine feminine and explore how our views on gender and the Godhead impact our relationships.

Oracle Temple, located at 88 Oracle Way, honors all faith traditions nd promotes the message "One God, many paths."

For more, go to www.TheOracleInstitute.org/Temple. To register, email Temple@TheOracleInstitute.org.