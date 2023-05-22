BASEBALL
GAME RESULTS--
Monday/Thursday May 15/18
2023 MED tournament
First round
Galax 7, Bland County 1
Grayson County 10, Giles 2
George Wythe 3, Fort Chiswell 2
Friday May 19
Semifinals
Auburn 4, Galax 1
George Wythe 4, Grayson County 1
At Auburn HS, Riner
Junior varsity championship
People are also reading…
Giles 6, Fort Chiswell 2
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Monday May 22
At Auburn HS, Riner
2023 MED tournament
Varsity championship
George Wythe vs. Auburn
At higher seed
Third-place game
Grayson County vs Galax
Tomorrow
At higher seed
2023 Region 1C tournament
Quarterfinals (unofficial)
Pioneer #4 at MED #1 (Auburn)
MED #4 (Grayson County or Galax) at Pioneer #1
Pioneer #3 at MED #2 (George Wythe)
MED #3 (Galax or Grayson County) at Pioneer #2
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES--
Monday May 29
At higher seed
Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners
Wednesday May 31
At Christiansburg HS, Christiansburg
Championship final
Semifinal winners
SOFTBALL
GAME RESULTS--
Monday/Thursday May 15/18
2023 MED tournament
First round
Grayson County 8, Galax 6
Fort Chiswell 13, Giles 0 (5)
George Wythe 9, Bland County 8
Friday May 19
Semifinals
Auburn 10, Grayson County 0 (5)
Fort Chiswell 4, George Wythe 2
At Bland County Sports Complex, Bastian
Junior varsity championship
Auburn 12, Giles 7
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Monday May 22
At Bland County Sports Complex, Bastian
Varsity championship
Auburn vs. Fort Chiswell
Third-place game
Grayson County vs. George Wythe
Tomorrow
At higher seed
2023 Region 1C tournament
Quarterfinals (unofficial)
Pioneer #4 at MED #1 (Auburn)
MED #4 (Grayson County or George Wythe) at Pioneer #1
Pioneer #3 at MED #2 (Fort Chiswell)
MED #3 (George Wythe or Galax) at Pioneer #2
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES--
Monday May 29
Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners
Wednesday May 31
At Christiansburg HS, Christiansburg
Championship final
Semifinal winners
GIRLS SOCCER
GAME RESULTS--
Monday May 15
At Galax HS, Galax
Playoff for top seed
Auburn 8, George Wythe 0
Thursday May 18
2023 MED tournament
First round
Giles 7, Bland County 3
Friday May 19
Semifinals
Auburn 10, Giles 0
George Wythe 2, Galax 1
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Monday May 22
At Auburn HS, Riner
Varsity championship
George Wythe vs. Auburn
At higher seed
Third-place game
Giles vs. Galax
Tomorrow
At higher seed
2023 Region 1C tournament
First round (unofficial)
MED #4 (Galax or Giles) at Pioneer #1 (Eastern Montgomery)
MED #5 (Bland County) at MED #2 (George Wythe)
MED #3 (Giles or Galax) at Pioneer #2 (Bath County)
MED #1 (Auburn-bye)
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES--
Monday May 29
At higher seed
Semifinals
First round winners
Wednesday May 31
At Christiansburg HS, Christiansburg
Championship final
Semifinal winners
TRACK & FIELD
MEET RESULTS--
Wednesday May 17
At Giles HS, Pearisburg
2023 MED championships
BOYS TEAM SCORES:
Auburn 201, Giles 108, George Wythe 85, Fort Chiswell 63, Galax 51, Grayson County 6, Bland County 1.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
Auburn 183, Giles 129, George Wythe 83, Fort Chiswell 49, Grayson County 45, Galax 31, Bland County 0.
THIS WEEK’S MEET--
Today
At Giles HS, Pearisburg
2023 Region 1C championships
Team and individual championships
NEXT WEEK’S MEET--
Friday/Saturday June 2/3
At James Madison University, Harrisonburg
Class 1 state championships
Team and individual championships