Hungry Mother and other State Parks launch self-serve kayak rental pilot program Aug 15, 2026 19 hrs ago 0 Hungry Mother State Park’s kiosk. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Virginia State Parks has launched a new self-serve kayak rental program, expanding access to on-the-water recreation and offering visitors greater convenience and flexibility. kAmx? A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 (96?6G6C (2E6CDA@CED[ 2FE@>2E65 <2J2< C6?E2= <:@D<D 92G6 366? :?DE2==65 2E `_ DE2E6 A2C<D 24C@DD E96 r@>>@?H62=E9i q62C rC66< {2<6[ q6==6 xD=6[ r=2JE@C {2<6[ s@FE92E[ u2:CJ $E@?6[ u:CDE {2?5:?8[ wF?8CJ |@E96C[ {2<6 p??2[ !@429@?E2D 2?5 $>:E9 |@F?E2:? {2<6] p== <:@D<D 2C6 4FCC6?E=J @A6C2E:@?2=[ 6I46AE 7@C E96 $>:E9 |@F?E2:? {2<6 =@42E:@?[ H9:49 :D D4965F=65 E@ @A6? @? $6AE] g]k^Am kAm#6?E2= @AE:@?D G2CJ 3J A2C<[ 3FE <:@D<D >2J AC@G:56 D:?8=6 <2J2<D[ E2?56> <2J2<D @C DE2?5\FA A255=6 3@2C5D] #6?E2=D 2=D@ :?4=F56 A255=6D 2?5 =:76 ;24<6ED] t249 <:@D< AC@G:56D 2 D:>A=6 D42?\2?5\8@ AC@46DD E92E H@C<D 5FC:?8 C68F=2C A2C< 9@FCD]k^Am People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety Marion pediatrician, state Health Department express support for vaccines Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Chilhowie explores adding vehicle charging station Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Will winter be snowy, stormy or mild? Farmers' Almanac forecast by region Graham, Cooley to be celebrated at Second Friday ArtWalk Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series Verizon to phase out copper landline phone service kAm“%9:D A:=@E AC@8C2> 8:G6D @FC G:D:E@CD >@C6 @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ 6?;@J ':C8:?:2’D H2E6CH2JD @? E96:C @H? D4965F=6[” D2:5 s2G6 r@==6EE[ 24E:?8 2DD:DE2?E 5:C64E@C @7 A2C< @A6C2E:@?D] “qJ A2CE?6C:?8 H:E9 (96?6G6C (2E6CDA@CED[ H6’C6 23=6 E@ @776C 2? 62DJ[ D6=7\8F:565 C6?E2= 6IA6C:6?46 E92E 42? 6IE6?5 E96 A255=:?8 D62D@? 2?5 >2<6 DA6?5:?8 E:>6 @? E96 H2E6C >@C6 2446DD:3=6 7@C 6G6CJ@?6]”k^Am kAm%96 4@==23@C2E:@? H:E9 (96?6G6C (2E6CDA@CED 6?23=6D E96 A2C< DJDE6> E@ @776C <2J2< 2?5 DE2?5\FA A255=6 3@2C5 C6?E2=D 62C=:6C :? E96 DAC:?8 2?5 =2E6C :?E@ E96 72==[ 36J@?5 E96 =:>:ED @7 EC25:E:@?2=[ DE277\56A6?56?E 4@?46DD:@? @A6C2E:@?D] %96 <:@D<D 2C6 56D:8?65 E@ @A6C2E6 H:E9 >:?:>2= :?7C2DECF4EFC6[ >2<:?8 E96> 2 7=6I:3=6 @AE:@? 7@C 7FEFC6 6IA2?D:@? :7 E96 A:=@E AC@G6D DF446DD7F=]k^Am kAm%@ C6?E 2 <2J2< @C DE2?5\FA A255=6 3@2C5[ G:D:E@CD H:== ?665 E@ 5@H?=@25 E96 (96?6G6C (2E6CDA@CED 2AA G:2 E96 pAA=6 $E@C6 @C v@@8=6 !=2J] %96J 42? 7:?5 C6?E2= :?DECF4E:@?D A@DE65 2E 6249 <:@D<[ 2=@?8 H:E9 D276EJ C6>:?56CD 2?5 2 "# 4@56 =:?<:?8 E@ 255:E:@?2= :?7@C>2E:@?] %96 A:=@E AC@8C2> H:== 36 6G2=F2E65 2E E96 6?5 @7 E96 D62D@? E@ 2DD6DD FD286[ G:D:E@C 7665324< 2?5 8C@HE9 @AA@CEF?:E:6D]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !2C<D 2?5 E96 ?6H <2J2< C6?E2= <:@D<D[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]54C]G:C8:?:2]8@G^DE2E6\A2C<D^<:@D<\<2J2<\C6?E2=DQm9EEADi^^HHH]54C]G:C8:?:2]8@G^DE2E6\A2C<D^<:@D<\<2J2<\C6?E2=Dk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Early this week, the search continued for a Virginia Beach man facing multiple charges in Marion after a Friday incident. 94-year-old woman's death at Va. assisted living facility ruled a homicide An 83-year-old woman is the subject of a homicide investigation following the death of a 94-year-old at an assisted living facility in Fishersville. Chasing greatness: Hunter Trivette believes that's making connections with students Hunter Trivette believes in pursuing excellence, but, as he’s matured, his idea of what that means has changed. Upgraded crosswalks at Chilhowie schools expected to enhance student, citizen safety The stretch of U.S. 11 that goes by Chilhowie High and Middle schools carries about 6,500 vehicles a day. Each school day, more than 100 stude… Marion pediatrician, state Health Department express support for vaccines A Marion pediatrician joined with the Virginia Department of Health in affirming their commitment to vaccines as a vital tool to protect the h…