A marathon meeting got a little contentious when the subject of taxes came up.

Wytheville Town Council member Candice Johnson asked the board when it would discuss the lodging tax, pointing out that when the budget was voted on it was said that “we could always do an amendment.”

“I want a discussion,” Johnson said, adding that the town raised rates on meals and property but not on lodging. “I want to be fair to the citizens. If you’re going to raise it on one, you have to raise it on all three.”

Mayor Dr. Beth Taylor said that lodging taxes were increased in 2019. When the town took that action, she said, meals tax rates weren’t increased. The mayor, however, said that it could be put on the agenda and council could talk about it then.

Council member Gary Gillman said to be prepared when it is put on the agenda, warning that there would be people out there in the hall.

Town Manager Brian Freeman said he knew even discussing a lodging tax increase would be a hot button issue, saying that just having something on the agenda would generate significant public interest and felt that it would be something that needed broad council – not just two members – support before adding it to the agenda.

Johnson and Council member Holly Atkins took issue with Freeman’s response, asking if everything added to the agenda going forward needed to be a consensus.

Freeman said there does need to be some policy on how agenda items are added, a thought backed up by Paul Cassell, who was serving as town attorney at the July 24 meeting. He said that almost all the towns he serves have some sort of a policy. One, he said, has the agenda set up the mayor. Another has the town manager prepare the agenda. Another comes from the majority of council.

Tentatively, the board agreed to discuss the issue on Aug. 28.