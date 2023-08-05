Wytheville Community College (WCC) recently kicked off its 60th anniversary celebration with the announcement of an estate gift of more than one million dollars. On May 18, WCC announced the receipt of the largest donation in the school’s 60-year history when the estate of Janie (Dolly) Hale Gentry of Grayson County donated $1,338,000 to WCC for scholarships and capital improvements.

To further celebrate six decades of learning, WCC will host a 60th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Wytheville Meeting Center.

WCC was established in 1963 as a branch of Virginia Tech, opening its doors in September 1963. At that time, classes were held in downtown Wytheville in the Simmerman building on Fourth Street. There were 105 students enrolled. Sherrard Moseley served as director, and there were five instructors: David Glendy (biology); Colonel Richard Perkins (business administration); James Branscome (history and English); Jean Diggs (mathematics); and J. Wade Gilley (engineering and mathematics). June Helton was employed as the first secretary.

In 1966, the Virginia Community College System (VCCS) was created, and WCC became a part of that system on July 1, 1967.

Over the years, the college has expanded. WCC now consists of the Wytheville campus with six buildings, as well as off-site locations at the Crossroads Institute in Galax and the Henderson in Marion. Beginning in this, WCC will open “WCC WEST: Workforce, Education, & Skills Training” in Marion to expand short-term training opportunities, including automotive technology, off-road diesel, and welding.

WCC’s enrollment has grown significantly in 60 years. During the most recent 2022-23 academic year, there were 2,820 students enrolled at WCC along with 92 full-time employees, including 32 full-time faculty members, and 32 part-time employees.

“WCC is excited to celebrate 60 years of providing high-quality educational opportunities for our students and community,” said Dr. Dean E. Sprinkle, WCC President. “We look forward to reflecting on WCC’s successes, recognizing the achievements of our alumni, sharing our vision for the future, and seeking input and resources to continue serving our community for generations to come.”

The 60th Anniversary Gala will feature a reception and dinner, as well as a program highlighting college milestones and successes. Additional 60th anniversary events are planned in the coming months, including alumni gatherings, cultural events, and community outreach activities.

“As part of our 60th anniversary celebration, the WCC Educational Foundation and the WCC Scholarship Foundation will be asking for financial support to help WCC continue providing high-quality educational and training programs for our region,” said Rhonda Catron-Wood, WCC’s vice president of Academics and Institutional Advancement.

According to Catron-Wood, the 60th anniversary fundraising campaign will focus on seeking donations for the following: (1) college program development such as educational resources and equipment for new programs and to expand or update existing programs; (2) student scholarships; (3) off-site locations in Galax and Marion to expand program offerings; (4) community enrichment programs such as the WCC Theatre, the WCC Concert Band, and the WCC Choir; and (5) unrestricted resources to be used where needed most.

“Students are always our first priority,” noted Catron-Wood, “so we always welcome funds for scholarships to help students pay for tuition, textbooks, and other educational expenses. However, WCC also needs funds to help ensure that our academic and workforce programs remain on the cutting edge. As technology and the world-wide economy evolve, it is imperative that our college classes and programs are designed for faculty to be able to teach the knowledge and skills that our students need. This involves making sure that we have state-of-the-art equipment and classrooms or lab spaces, as well as keeping our faculty and staff trained in their respective fields.”

The gala will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center, 333 Community Blvd., Wytheville. Proceeds from the event will benefit students through scholarships and program development.

Tickets for the event are $60 each. Organizations or individuals may also sponsor a table for the event. A sponsored table will include places for eight guests and a special recognition of sponsorship. To make a reservation or for more information on the gala visit https://www.wcc.vccs.edu/wcc-60th-anniversary-gala, contact the WCC Foundation Office at 276-223-4771, or email at foundation@wcc.vccs.edu by Aug. 18.