The significance and purpose of a community college are never more obvious than on graduation day. Wytheville Community College (WCC) held the Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies Saturday, May 13, at the Wytheville Meeting Center, with the conferring of 586 degrees, diplomas, or certificates. Students in the Health Professions and Medical Services Programs received their recognition at 12:30 p.m., students in the Occupational and Technical Programs at 3:30 p.m., and Transfer and Educational Partnerships Programs at 6 p.m.

Dr. Oliver McBride, WCC Board vice-chair, led the invocation and welcomed the graduates during each ceremony.

Dr. Dean Sprinkle, WCC president, addressed the graduates as he announced the 60th anniversary of the college. Sprinkle congratulated the graduates for their countless hours of dedication in reaching their goals. He added, “Today’s ceremony is especially exciting as Wytheville Community College begins to celebrate our 60th anniversary.”

WCC began as a branch of Virginia Tech in 1963. “Since that time,” said Sprinkle, “literally thousands of students have graduated from WCC with degrees, diplomas, or certificates, and have gone on to rewarding careers.”

Several honorees were in attendance for the event. Dr. Sprinkle recognized:

Dr. Charlie White was named president emeritus.

As President of WCC from 2006 until 2015, Dr. White guided the college during record enrollment growth while also maintaining the highest academic standards and carefully managing fiscal resources. WCC also achieved national and state recognition under his leadership.

Anne Vaughan was awarded the Honorary Associate Degree in Humane Letters for her countless hours spent working on projects to better the community and the college.

Vaughan led the efforts to establish a presence for WCC in the Twin County Region, including the establishment of the Galax Education Center, which is now the Crossroads Institute, an off-site location for WCC.

Tommy Arnold was named professor emeritus of Wytheville Community College for 2023.

Arnold served as a member of the WCC faculty for 31 years. During Arnold’s tenure at WCC, he contributed to the ongoing success of the WCC Machine Technology Program.

The Administrative Professional Faculty Emeritus Award, new to WCC this year, was awarded to Dr. Bobby Horton, who made meritorious and significant contributions to the college during his 21 years of tenure at WCC.

Horton served as professor and assistant dean of Student Services.

Gayle Lanter was selected as support staff emeritus of WCC.

Lanter began her career at WCC in 1975 and served the college exceptionally well in the support staff role and worked to promote a positive, collaborative work environment. She retired in 2015.

Each commencement ceremony featured a student speaker from the respective academic divisions who led their classmates in a traditional graduation address:

Health Professions and Medical Services Programs – Chloe Kidd, Nursing, A.A.S.;

Occupational and Technical Programs – Alexis Cecil, A.A.S., Administration of Justice;

Transfer and Educational Partnerships Programs – Morgan Machlied, A.A.&S., Science with Veterinary Preparation Specialization.

Pinning ceremonies for students graduating in Physical Therapist Assistant, Phlebotomy, Dental Hygiene, and Nursing were held in the morning before the May 13 graduation ceremonies. The LPN (Practical Nursing) students were pinned in a separate ceremony on May 2 at WCC at the Crossroads Institute in Galax.