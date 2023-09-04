The Rye Cove Eagles are enjoying life in the fast Lane.

Quarterback Landon Lane helped the crew from Clinchport cruise to a 2-0 mark as he passed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 81 yards and three scores in a non-district road win over the Northwood Panthers.

Lane hooked up with Luke Jessee on a 10-yard scoring strike and also found Logan Barnette for a 54 yard score. He added TD runs of 21, 25 and 7 yards – all in the first half – as Rye Cove had no trouble.

Barnette finished with four catches for 106 yards and also led a defense that posted its second straight shutout. Head coach Gary Collier’s club limited Northwood (0-2) to 40 yards of total offense, two first downs and also forced two turnovers.

The destination for Rye Cove next week is a showdown at home with Honaker (2-0) in a much-anticipated battle between two of the top teams in Region 1D.

Rye Cove 22 20 0 0—42

Northwood 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring Summary

RC – Jessee 10 pass from Lane (Dortch kick)

RC – Darnell 17 run (Lane run)

RC – Lane 21 run (Dortch kick)

RC – Barnette 54 pass from Lane (Dortch kick)

RC – Lane 25 run (Dortch kick)

RC – Lane 7 run (Dortch kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: RC 13, N 2; Rushes-Yards: RC 25-192, C 28-20; Passing Yards: RC 127, N 20; Comp.-Att.-Int.: RC 7-16-1, N 3-9-1; Fumbles-Lost: RC 1-1, N 2-1; Penalties-Yards: RC 7-40, RC 12-97; Punts-Average: RC 1-31, N 7-21.7.