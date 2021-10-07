Cute! Cute! Cute! This house is located in Rolling Hills subdivision outside of town limits. The home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It would make a great starter home. There is a deck out back as well as an out building. Call for your showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $79,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Three Marion men are facing federal drug and conspiracy charges following months of investigation into the distribution of fake painkillers co…
Marion man charged with attempted capital murder after attempting to pull compound bow on police officer
- Updated
A Marion man is facing attempted capital murder and other charges after he attempted to pull a compound bow on a Marion police officer, accord…
- Updated
The Wytheville Police Department is investigating gunshots fired early this morning near West Ridge Street and 26th Street.
- Updated
This story has been updated with new information.
Wythe County’s Lot 24 paid off big Monday with economic news that strengthens the county’s future with the promise of thousands of jobs and hu…
State police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found inside a Wytheville residence on Monday.
The suspect in the armed robbery of a Saltville gas station has been identified.
When a Meadowview woman had trouble finding caregivers for her young grandchildren, she did what any grandmother would like to do: start her own day care.
A Floyd County and Blue Ridge Parkway staple, the former Tuggles Gap Restaurant and Motel is slated to open later this month with new owners a…
FLOYD — All customers with the 540 area code should prepare for 10-digit dialing and the introduction of the new 826 area code during the firs…